Buckingham Group recruits Galliford Try commercial director

Richard Plant

Richard Plant joins Buckingham Group’s executive board from Galliford Try Infrastructure, where he was commercial director. He had been with Galliford Try since 2016, after more than 10 years with Skanska.

Mr Plant has been tasked with developing the consistency and effectiveness of Buckingham Group’s commercial systems.

Buckingham Group’s order book is currently at an all-time high and includes a pair of contracts won during the past six months, one in Fulham and one in Swansea, that are each worth more than £100m. The business is on course to continue its expansion with sales planned to top £600m in 2020, up from £400m four years ago.

Chief executive Mike Kempley said: “The growing scale of the business and of the contracts we undertake brings with it increased commercial challenges and risks, along with an expansion of our commercial management teams. We are delighted to be welcoming Richard into the business. Given his experience and positive approach, we are confident he will be a highly valuable addition the board and this appointment will support the continued profitable growth of Buckingham Group Contracting Ltd.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk