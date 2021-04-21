Buckingham starts East Midlands logistics park

CGI of Horizon29 in Markham Vale

Bolsover Land, a joint venture between St Francis Group and iSec, are putting up eight big sheds in Markham Vale, just off junction 29a of the M1. The 1.4m sq ft development is called Horizon29.

Buckingham Group Contracting has a 34-week delivery date, starting this month, for the off and on-site infrastructure. Its £7m contract includes widening and improving Buttermilk Road, earthworks, screening, spine roads, emergency access roads, drainage, boundaries and provision of eco habitats on the 140-acre site which has already undergone remediation and is now ready for plot development.

Gareth Williams, development director of St Francis Group, a brownfield development and regeneration specialist, said: "We and our partners, iSec, have a strong and productive track record with Buckingham and are delighted to be working together again to deliver significant road improvements and infrastructure works at Horizon29.

“This is an exciting phase for this landmark project. With the entire site now cleared you can really see the scale of development proposed at Horizon29, and infrastructure work is the next key stage, providing vital works access and shaping the extensive landscaping provision which will help set this scheme apart from similar developments.”

Buckingham Group has previously worked with St Francis Group and iSec on their speculative and pre-let development at Horizon38 at Filton, North Bristol.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk