Thu March 04 2021

Budget and Branding

Chancellor Rishi Sunak delivered his post-Covid budget for the UK this week, giving Bishop & Taylor plenty to chat about. They also discuss Interserve’s branding U-turn.

4th March 2021: Episode 52: Listen online  www.theconstructionindex.co.uk/podcast

Re:Construction Podcast: A weekly podcast in which veteran construction industry journalists Bishop and Taylor have a natter about some of the week’s events in the UK construction industry, seeking meaning even where none may exist.

