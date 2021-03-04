Budget and Branding

Chancellor Rishi Sunak delivered his post-Covid budget for the UK this week, giving Bishop & Taylor plenty to chat about. They also discuss Interserve’s branding U-turn.
4th March 2021: Episode 52: Listen online www.theconstructionindex.co.uk/podcast
Re:Construction Podcast: A weekly podcast in which veteran construction industry journalists Bishop and Taylor have a natter about some of the week’s events in the UK construction industry, seeking meaning even where none may exist.
Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk