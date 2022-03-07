Builder gets 280 hours for safety breaches

HSE inspectors weren't happy with the roof trusses

Essex builder Rytis Tamasauskas also has to pay costs of £5,000 as well as working nearly two months with no pay.

Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court heard how the sole trader had failed to plan, manage and monitor construction work being carried out under his control.

Rytis Tamasauskas was the principal contractor for an extension to a detached house in Chigwell, Essex. The Health & Safety Executive (HSE) made six visits between 1st May and 28th November 2018. Inspectors served him with three prohibition notices for breaches of the Work at Height Regulations 2005 and another prohibition notice for the stability of roof trusses. He was also served three improvement notices for the control of wood dust, access and egress and competent supervision.

A follow-up visit by HSE inspector David King found that Mr Tamasauskas was still failing to plan, manage and monitor the work. He had failed to comply with either the prohibition notice for work at height or an improvement notice that referred to the training of a competent site manager.

Rytis Tamasauskas, aged 48, pleaded guilty to breaching Regulation 15(2) of the Construction (Design and Management) Regulations 2015 and two counts of breaching Section 33(1)(g) of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974. He was ordered to serve a community order, which involves undertaking 280 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months and ordered to pay costs of £5,000.

HSE inspector David King said after the hearing: “This case highlights the need for suitable and sufficient planning, managing and monitoring, using the appropriate work at height equipment and having a competent site manager. Duty holders should be aware that HSE will hold to account those who do not comply with health and safety legislation, or who do not comply with enforcement notices served on them.”

