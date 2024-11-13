Builder killed by toppling telehandler

The telehandler tipped over down a bank while reversing

Scott Bradley had been reversing the vehicle on a house-building site on Stepford Road in Glasgow when it slid down an embankment and overturned.

Despite the efforts of colleagues and the emergency services, Mr Bradley died from crush injuries at the scene

The incident took place on 11th May 2022. The 44-year-old man, employed by Merchant Homes Partnership Limited, had been using the telehandler to move scaffolding behind houses that had been partially built.

An investigation by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) and Police Scotland found that Merchant Homes Partnership, the principal contractor at the site, had failed to risk-assess the traffic route where the incident occurred.

HSE inspector James Caren said: “This was a tragic incident and our thoughts remain with the friends and family of Mr Bradley. Our investigation discovered that Merchant Homes Partnership Limited had failed in its duty to properly risk assess and introduce measures to ensure the traffic route was suitable for the telehandler being driven by Mr Bradley. As a result of this, the telehandler’s wheels went over the edge of the traffic route while it was being reversed, which tragically led to the vehicle overturning.”

Merchant Homes Partnership Limited, of George Square, Glasgow, pleaded guilty to breaching Regulation 27(2) of the Construction (Design and Management) Regulations 2015. The company was fined £160,000 at Glasgow Sheriff Court on 12th November 2024.

