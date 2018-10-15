Ballast Nedam signs for building work at World Trade Center Amsterdam

The contract with CBRE Global Investors consists of a 32,000m2 expansion along with complete renovation of 17,000m2.

When the expansion is completed, the WTC will consist of 10 towers with a total office space of nearly 160,000m2. The expansion will provide in a variety of office spaces, serving larger as well as smaller tenants.

Ballast Nedam is working closely with technical service provider Unica, under management of ABC Nova Real Estate Project Managers. The design is by PLP Architecture from London in cooperation with OZ Architects from Amsterdam.

The expansion is due for completion in the second quarter of 2021.