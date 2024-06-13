Builders' federations agree merger

The merger will bring together two of Britain’s oldest construction trade associations, representing building firms across England, Wales and Scotland.

The National Federation of Builders has more than 1,400 members across England and Wales; the Scottish Building Federation has more than 300 member firms.

Delegations from the two organisations’ boards met in Glasgow on Thursday 6th June 2024 to discuss terms. They now plan to become a single organisation in the next 18 to 24 months.

The announcement follows more than two years of joint working and the publication of a partnership accord in 2023.

The National Federation of Builders (NFB) can trace its origins back to 1880; the Scottish Building Federation (SBF was founded in 1895.

NFB chief executive Richard Beresford said: “We have long considered the SBF to be our ‘sister’ organisation and have enjoyed many decades of cordial relations, culminating in a significant level of partnership working in recent years. As the construction sector continually adapts and changes, so too must those who represent it. Our two teams have worked hard together to get to this point, so we are delighted to announce that we now intend to become one. Our members will enjoy a greater range of services, a louder share of voice and a bigger network of liked-minded colleagues.”

SBF operations director Paul Mitchell said: “Through our ongoing partnership work, it is clear that SBF and the NFB share similar goals and ambitions for the construction industry. Both federations have collaborated diligently to reach this juncture and now is the right time to announce our plans to unify into a single entity.

“The construction industry can suffer at times due to fragmentation or divisions that make it harder to secure the support we need. By joining together, we can maximise our influence on critical policy areas whilst also delivering significantly enhanced services and benefits to our combined membership.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk