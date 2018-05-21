Builders fined for height safety failings

Glasgow Sheriff Court heard how, on 22nd October 2015, a self-employed joiner was working on a construction site at Claremont Terrace in Glasgow when he fell 3.6 metres onto a pile of timber cut-offs, fracturing his ribs and spine.

An investigation by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) found that although Fleming Buildings had a risk assessment in place, there were inadequate measures in place to prevent falls through a void in the roof of the building.

Fleming Buildings Limited of Auchinloch Road, Lenzie, pleaded guilty to breaching Regulation 6(3) of the Work at Height Regulations 2005, and Section 33(1)(c) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974. It was fined £9,335.

HSE inspector Graham Mitchell said after the hearing: “Falls from height remain one of the most common causes of work related fatalities in this country and the risks associated with working at height are well known. This incident might have been prevented if suitable and sufficient measures had been in place such as a crash desk or safety net.”