Builders merchant enters plant hire market

MKM Hire has invested in a fleet of JCB equipment and is starting at five MKM branches first before a planned nationwide roll-out.

MKM’s initial order will see dealer TC Harrison JCB supply more than 80 JCB machines, along with a range of power tools, which will be available for hire at MKM branches in Norwich, Perth, Bromsgrove, Lincoln North, and Manchester Central.

Deliveries have begun on the order which includes micro excavators, mini excavators, tracked dumpsters, one-tonne site dumpers and hydraulic breakers.

MKM chief executive Kate Tinsley said: “Our ethos at MKM has always been about giving our customers what they want and need, which is why we are constantly looking at ways we can develop and enhance the service we provide our customers. Entering the hire market is a fantastic evolution for the business and we are delighted to be working in partnership with TC Harrison JCB.”

She added: “Introducing MKM Hire perfectly complements the extensive range of building materials we supply the market and it’s what our customers have been asking for.”

