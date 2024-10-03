Builders’ merchant sales still slow

The latest monthly Builders Merchant Building Index (BMBI) report shows builders’ merchants’ July 2024 takings were 0.9% higher than in July 2023, but with two more trading days this year, like-for-like sales were down -7.9%.

There was a small increase in volumes, up 0.6% on the year, while prices were up just 0.3%.

Sales of workwear & safetywear, tools, and decorating materials were up, compared to 2023. The two largest categories – heavy building materials and timber & joinery products – were flat.

Compared to June, July takings were up by 11.6% and volumes increased by 11.7%, but with three extra trading days in July, like-for-like takings were down 3.0%.

In the 12 months August 2023 to July 2024, takings were down by 5.8%. With four extra trading days in the most recent 12-month period, like-for-like takings were down 7.3%. Sales volumes were down 9.1% and prices were up 3.7%.

Mike Rigby, managing director of MRA Research, who produces the BMBI report, said: “A vast improvement in July’s weather wasn’t enough to gee up the UK construction industry.”

