Building boss fined after house partially collapses

The house on Caxton Road

The Health & Safety Executive (HSE) visited a property on Caxton Road, Fallowfield, on 22nd September 2020 after being informed that an exterior wall had collapsed during construction work being undertaken by Servotec Ltd.

The inspector served a prohibition notice on Servotec because the roof was found to be unstable and the company failed to provide a temporary works design (TWD).

The HSE also issued improvement notices for the poor welfare on site and inadequate asbestos survey.

HSE returned to the site three days later and served a second prohibition notice after another structural problem was identified.

Servotec complied with all of the enforcement action issued.

Following this, HSE set out to investigate the initial cause of the partial building collapse. However, at a court hearing last week the HSE said that company director Shaun Brae was “not forthcoming with the requested information” over several months.

HSE made a third visit to the house on 10th February 2021 when further health and safety breaches were found, including inadequate prevention of exposure to silica dust while cutting roof tiles. Servotec was then served with another prohibition notice and improvement notice.

The HSE then found that the company failed to comply with this final improvement notice and that risks across several areas were present at the site from start to finish, including structural safety, working at height and welfare.

Servotec Limited, of Mauldeth Road West, Chorlton Cum Hardy, Manchester pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2 (1), Section 3(1) and Section 33(1)(g) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974. The company was fined £5,000 at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on 10th March 2023.

Shaun Brae of Ashford, Kent, pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2 (1), Section 3(1) and Section 33(1)(g) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974, by virtue of 37(1) of the Act. He was fined £1,000 and ordered to pay £2,000.

HSE inspector Mike Lisle said: “This was a very serious incident, and it is fortunate nobody was injured as a result of the collapse or any of the subsequent failings. Where contractors demonstrate persistent poor health and safety and ignore notices served, HSE will not hesitate to take necessary action. Directing minds playing a significant role in a Company’s failings will also be held accountable as was the case here.”

