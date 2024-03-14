Building inspector academy seeks fourth cohort

LABC trainee Zaida Zekaj

There are 30 places available in the latest cohort of LABC’s (Local Authority Building Control) Academy, with trainees starting work in local authorities across England from June 2024.

LABC’s three earlier recruitment drives were heavily oversubscribed after the decision to permanently fund a training academy.

“In the first two recruitment rounds we had more than a thousand applicants in total, and the third round alone saw nearly 800 people wanting to join our profession,” said LABC chief executive Lorna Stimpson.

“We’re seeking new recruits who are technically minded, like problem solving, are keen to learn and looking for a rewarding career in public service.

“The trainees currently going through the programme all say they appreciate the combination of learning on the job while studying and getting paid. Working alongside experienced building control professionals who can show them the ropes on site is particularly popular.”

To date, 124 trainee building control surveyors have been recruited through the LABC Academy.

One of those trainees is 23-year-old Zaida Zekaj, who is currently seconded to Southwark Council. After completing an architecture degree at the University of Westminster, Zaida Zekaj worked as a kitchen designer before joining the LABC training scheme.

“It’s a rewarding feeling to know that my role contributes to creating safe spaces for people to live and work in,” she said. “It's been a very hands-on experience that has allowed me to develop a range of skills. The support of my mentor and the LABC Academy has been a huge part of my development.”

Throughout the two-year programme, funded jointly by LABC and the government, trainees gain a Level 4 and Level 5 diploma in building control surveying, putting them on the way to becoming a qualified chartered surveyor or building engineer.

Starting salaries for 18-year-old college leavers entering the Academy range from £19,500 to £23,500 a year, depending on location. More experienced career changers start on higher salaries, and trainees are provided with all necessary personal protective equipment and IT equipment/software as well as student membership of the CIOB, CABE and RICS.

For information on applying, see www.labc.co.uk/labc-academy

