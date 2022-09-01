Building materials producers seek help

The Mineral Products Association (MPA) has written to the chancellor of the exchequer asking him to take action to mitigate the impact of rising energy costs on its members.

The MPA is the trade association for the aggregates, asphalt, cement, concrete, dimension stone, lime, mortar and silica sand industries.

It has suggested four steps that the Treasury could take to alleviate the increasing burden on the UK mineral products companies:

allow temporary deferral of VAT payments

reinstate or replace the red diesel rebate to cut fuel duty

extend the freeze on Aggregates Levy indexation beyond April 2023

take measures to tackle costs for energy intensive industries (eg cement and lime).

MPA director of public affairs Robert McIlveen said: “Our members are seeing very significant, rapid price increases in their fuel and energy costs, putting huge pressure on them and their onward supply chains. Given the essential nature of the industry’s products and their fundamental role in the UK economy, it is vital for the chancellor to address the pressures the sector is facing.

“Earlier this year the former chancellor removed our industry’s right to use red diesel. While in the long term we are committed to transitioning to non-diesel equipment, there are no immediate alternatives so not only are we facing additional cost but removal of the rebate has turned out to be very badly timed. Action on fuel duty and VAT deferrals would be extremely helpful, as would longer term certainty on the Aggregates Levy. Progressing the support for Energy Intensive Industries that is already under consideration by the government is also vital.”

Nadhim Zahawi replaced Rishi Sunak as chancellor on 5th July. He is widely expected to be replaced by whoever is installed as the new prime minister next week.

