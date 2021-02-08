Building owner fined after roofer’s fatal fall

The roofer was fatally injured when he fell six metres while working on a replacement roof at a property in Kirkdale, Liverpool.

Liverpool Crown Court heard how, on 22nd May 2017, the roofer was completing snagging work on a replacement roof. He had accessed a part of the old roof made of fragile asbestos cement sheets, which gave way. He fell through the sheets to the ground below.

An investigation by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) found that the area accessed did not have safety nets fitted and the building occupier failed to take reasonably practicable measures to reduce the risk to those working on the roof.

Pearsons Glass, the owner of the building, pleaded guilty to breaching the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974, sections 3. The company was fined £80,000 and ordered to pay costs of £6,656.

HSE inspector Andrew McGrory said after the hearing: “The risks from working on fragile surfaces are well known. Businesses have a responsibility to ensure that the contractor they select to undertake any construction work devise safe methods of doing so, which should include providing the necessary information to their workers and ensuring that they are adequately supervised.”

The prosecution of the roofing contractor is ongoing.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk