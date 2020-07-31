Buildots snagging tech secures funding

Buildots technology in action (Photo: Eyal Toueg)

Buildots is an Israeli company that opened an office in London and claims to have a couple of major European contractors on its reference list as well as Tidhar Construction Group in Israeli.

Buildots uses hardhat-mounted cameras for live snagging. They capture imaging of every detail on site during regular site walks. This data is then automatically compared to the design model, allowing mistakes or omissions to be corrected immediately at a fraction of what it could cost to rectify them weeks or months later. The company says that an electricity socket installed even a few inches from where it should be is visible in the dashboard along with a photo.

Buildots was founded in 2018 by Roy Danon, Aviv Leibovici, and Yakir Sundry – three graduates of Talpiot, the Israeli Defense Forces’ elite education programme .

“Since founding the company, we have managed to prove both technical feasibility and product-market fit, by deploying the product on large-scale construction projects and showing huge returns for our customers,” said chief executive Roy Danon. “This new funding round is a great sign of confidence by existing and new investors, and will be used to scale and improve our product, and expand to new regions.”

Gil Geva, chairman of Tidhar Construction Group, provided some of the funding. He said: "Buildots have been able to solve a challenge that for many seemed unconquerable, delivering huge potential for changing the way we complete our projects. The combination of an ambitious vision, great team and strong execution abilities quickly led us from being a customer to joining as an investor to take part in their journey."

Buildots founders Aviv Leibovici, Yakir Sundry and Roy Danon (Photo: Eyal Toueg)

