Bullivant’s new drill rig [–video]

Bullivant's new Enteco 7009

Roger Bullivant took delivery 18 months ago of an Enteco 7008 and has now added the 7009 variant.

Enteco's E7000 series rigs can be equipped with rotary drives, for the construction of bored piles, continuous flight auger (CFA) piles, soil displacement piles, double rotary piles, down the hole piles, soil mixing piles and with diaphragm wall grabs.

Bullivant said that 7009 had particular features and capabilities that complemented its main fleet of rotary machines. It is powered by a Volvo 585 kW Euro Stage V compliant engine. At full torque, the 250kNm rotary head can achieve rotation speeds of up to 16 rpm. Additionally, it has a 400kN extraction winch system, a 100kN crowd winch, and a man lift basket with built-in rescue facility.

The 7009 rig can handle CFA up to 750 mm diameter to a depth of 19 metres, with the option for a Kelly drive for an additional seven metres of depth.

For continuous helical displacement (CHD) it can reach depths of up to 20 metres, or 27 with a Kelly drive. For continuous helical auger displacement (CHAD), maximum depth is 17 metres.

Bullivant’s 7009 Enteco rig arrived with software and construction upgrades that can be retrofitted onto the 7008 machines, enabling both machines to work side by side.

Roger Bullivant Ltd is a subsidiary of Soletanche Bachy and sister company of Bachy Soletanche, all part of France’s Vinci Group.

