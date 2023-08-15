Bumper year for Skanska directors

Skanska UK president and chief executive Katy Dowding

In the year ended 31st December 2022, Skanska UK grew its total revenues by 12% to £1,400.2m (2021: £1,249.6m) and pre-tax profit on continuing operations by 58% to £55.0m (2021: £34.7m).

This included a one-off £29.1m gain on the sale of Infrastructure Services, sold to M Group Services in March 2021 for £50m.

Across the company, the average (mean) salary at Skanska UK last year was £66,750, up 15% from £57,780 in 2021.

However, this was inflated by increases at the top of the company.

The directors saw their remuneration increase by 64% and the value of their long-term incentive plans increase by 86%.

The highest paid director – presumably president and chief executive Katy Dowding – saw their remuneration rise almost double from £384,000 in 2021 to £758,000 in 2022.

Major contract wins for Skanska UK during the year included a £235m contract for a 16-storey commercial office building at 105 Victoria Street in London, the £500m A46 Newark Bypass and a £259m project to build an army vehicle storage hub in Tewkesbury.

Skanska employs three times as many people in administration as it does in construction – with 2,630 admin staff last year and just 805 in construction roles.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk