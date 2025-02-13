Burns & McDonnell appoints new UK boss

Kyle Roberts

As UK executive managing director, Kyle Roberts will be in charge of all three of Burns & McDonnell’s UK offices in London, Birmingham, and Glasgow.

He replaces Jonathan Chapman, who is retiring shortly.

Operating in the USA for more than 125 years, Burns & McDonnell opened its first European office in Birmingham in 2017. Since then, its UK team has grown to more than 200 staff. The UK operation started in electrical transmission and distribution before setting up a standalone construction division and an environmental services division in 2023.

Roberts has worked for Burns & McDonnell for 20 years and moved to the UK last year.

“The UK engineering and construction sector is an exciting place to invest,” he said, “and I’m eager to build on the strong foundation established since our 2017 launch. By focusing on key opportunities, strengthening recruitment, onboarding, and training, and leveraging our experience in industries like transmission, aviation, defence, and water, I look forward to further enhancing our ability to deliver for our clients and become a major partner and investor across a number of industries in the UK.”

