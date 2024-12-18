Buro Happold to engineer Barbican renewal

Barbican Centre [photo by Dion Barrett]

Buro Happold has been appointed to deliver multidisciplinary services for the Barbican Centre upgrade, working alongside architects Allies & Morrison and Asif Khan Studio.

Built between 1971 and 1982, the Barbican arts complex relies on aged and outdated systems, and a programme of restoration is needed.

Elected Members of the City Corporation’s top decision-making body, the Court of Common Council, agreed to allocate £191m, which represents around 80% of what’s needed to fund phase one of the Barbican Renewal Programme.

A fundraising campaign will be launched by the Barbican Centre itself in 2025 to enable the complete restoration and refurbishment of key public spaces at the performing arts venue.

The five-year project of works to secure the future of the Grade II listed site include the Salisbury Square Development, which will house the new City of London Police HQ and multi-courts complex, and the new London Museum at West Smithfield.

The Barbican Renewal Programme aims to modernise the centre’s infrastructure in phases, unlocking potential opportunities and ensuring its future as a cultural venue.

In phase one of the renewal project, Buro Happold is focusing on repairing, conserving and rationalising the Foyer, Lakeside, Conservatory, and Catering building. Full refurbishment of these spaces will be carried out to improve accessibility, enhance energy efficiency and future-proof the infrastructure.

Subject to planning permission, construction will begin in 2027 with this first phase complete in time for the Barbican’s 50th anniversary in 2032.

In addition to phase one, Buro Happold’s multi-disciplinary engineering team will design replacements for the centre’s building services infrastructure, with a long-term strategy to transform it into a more energy-efficient and low-carbon complex.

Buro Happold partner and project principal Emily McDonald said: “Buro Happold's extensive multi-disciplinary team is joyfully celebrating this news and grateful for the collective effort that has brought us to this point. We eagerly anticipate developing the designs and bringing them to life over the next five years, supporting the Barbican in its next exciting chapter.”

City Corporation policy chairman Chris Hayward said: “The Barbican Centre is central to the Square Mile’s cultural identity and plays a pivotal role in our attractiveness as a place to work and visit.”

