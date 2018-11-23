Burundi and Tanzania secure €322m for road upgrades

The money will be used to finance the 45km Rumonge-Gitaza and 260km Kabingo-Kasulu-Manyovu stretches.

The work is aimed at strengthening regional integration and trade in East Africa, particularly between Tanzania and Burundi through improved cross-border transport. It is part of the East African roads network linking the Port of Dar es Salaam to regional markets in Tanzania, Burundi, Rwanda, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The project, which is to be completed in 2023, comprises several phases, including the upgrading from gravel to bitumen the of Kabingo-Kasulu-Manyovu section in Tanzania and rehabilitation of the Rumonge-Gitaza stretch of paved road section in Burundi. It also involves the construction and operationalization of a border oost between Tanzania and Burundi and rehabilitation of other roads along with construction of schools, health centres and community water sources.

“The project will fundamentally enhance the mobility of goods and services for the people in Burundi and Tanzania,” said Gabriel Negatu, director general of the bank group’s East Africa Regional Development & Business Delivery Office. “The improved transport will bring additional benefits for the two neighbouring countries, including empowering women and youth for whom new market centres will be opened and other economic activities will increase.”