Butties are back – site canteens can now open again

One change is that all previous mentions of two-metre social distancing on site have been changed. The mantra is now “two metres, or one metre with risk mitigation where two metres is not viable”, in line with the government’s recent revisions to social distancing guidance.

Other changes to the Site Operating Procedures include: updates to the ‘When to Travel to Work’ section, a relaxation of gate cleaning regimes (entry systems now to be cleaned regularly rather than between each use) and allowing drivers to have access to welfare facilities.

SOP Version 5 also heralds the return of the site canteen.

“Canteens that have been closed or offered a restricted service may now open,” the guidelines say, although there is a checklist of rules to be observed:

● Consider increasing the number or size of facilities available on site if possible

● The capacity of each canteen or rest area should be clearly identified at the entry to each facility, and where necessary attendants provided to supervise compliance with social distancing measures

● Break times should be staggered to reduce congestion and contact at all times

● Drinking water should be provided with enhanced cleaning measures of the tap mechanism introduced

● Frequently clean surfaces that are touched regularly, using standard cleaning products e.g. kettles, refrigerators, microwaves

● Hand cleaning facilities or hand sanitiser should be available at the entrance to any room where people eat and should be used by workers when entering and leaving the area

● A distance of two metres, or one metre with risk mitigation where two metres is not viable, should be maintained between users. Seating and tables should be reconfigured to reduce face to face interactions

● All rubbish should be put straight in the bin and not left for someone else to clear up

● Tables should be cleaned between each use

● Crockery, eating utensils, cups etc. should not be used unless they are disposable or washed and dried between use

● Payments should be taken by contactless card wherever possible

● Canteen staff should wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after handling food

● Canteen staff and workers may use the same rest areas if they apply the same social distancing measures

● Consider arrangements for monitoring compliance.

