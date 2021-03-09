B&W orders 71 dumpers

B&W collects new dumpers from the local dealer

The order was placed with Norwest Plant, Mecalac’s dealer for north Wales and the northwest of England.

The new dumpers will be spready across B&W Plant Hire’s four depots: Blackburn (headquarters), Keighley, Northwich and Southampton.

General manager Andrew Partington said: “With Mecalac’s site dumper range, we were impressed with the build quality, design and safety technologies included as standard. The 71 new models will be a welcome addition to our fleet – we’re confident that feedback from our customers will be equally as positive.”

Norwest Plant managing director Jonathan Campbell said: “Blending style, performance, technology and safety, Mecalac’s range was deemed the perfect solution. Robust and rental-tough, each model offers class-leading skip strength and a chassis engineered for rugged reliability.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk