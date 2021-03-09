B&W orders 71 dumpers

The order was placed with Norwest Plant, Mecalac’s dealer for north Wales and the northwest of England.
The new dumpers will be spready across B&W Plant Hire’s four depots: Blackburn (headquarters), Keighley, Northwich and Southampton.
General manager Andrew Partington said: “With Mecalac’s site dumper range, we were impressed with the build quality, design and safety technologies included as standard. The 71 new models will be a welcome addition to our fleet – we’re confident that feedback from our customers will be equally as positive.”
Norwest Plant managing director Jonathan Campbell said: “Blending style, performance, technology and safety, Mecalac’s range was deemed the perfect solution. Robust and rental-tough, each model offers class-leading skip strength and a chassis engineered for rugged reliability.”
