Byrne appoints two MDs

Alastair Smyth and Trevor Dillon

Alastair Smyth has been appointed managing director at Byrne Bros., the specialist concrete frame business, and Trevor Dillon has been appointed managing director at Ellmer Construction, Byrne Group’s fit-out, refurbishment and new build specialist.

Alastair Smyth was a managing director at J Murphy & Sons before joining Byrne Bros., with responsibility for its specialist businesses and engineering function.

Trevor Dillon was previously executive director at Tiber Construction in South Africa, but worked for Byrne Group as an engineer some years ago.

Group chief executive Michael Byrne said: “We are delighted to welcome both Alastair and Trevor who bring a wealth of experience and strong leadership skills. Their experience will be invaluable in delivering on Byrne Group’s long-term strategy and in continuing to provide the highest standards of quality, efficiency and safety for our clients.”

