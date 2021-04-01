ByrneLooby to design Lowestoft port expansion

The Lowestoft Eastern Energy Facility (LEEF) involves re-engineering the existing quayside in the outer harbour to enable it to support offshore wind turbine construction.

ByrneLooby's marine team will design infrastructure to accommodate the next generation of offshore support vessels and to supporting ongoing operations & maintenance of the offshore turbines, as well as their initial construction.

When complete, the project will offer 360 metres of berthing space for simultaneous use by three service operation vessels (SOVs) and deliver up to eight acres of storage and marshalling area. It will also enable the development of around 5,000 sq ft of office space with direct quayside access.

The Port of Lowestoft provides support for the 714MW East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm. It is also the operations & maintenance base for Scottish & Southern Energy's (SSE) Greater Gabbard Offshore wind farm, 23km off the Suffolk coast.

Ian Dobson, head of marine UK at ByrneLooby, said: "Our focus is on delivering this strategic project with sustainable and innovative solution-driven design that will realise the highest possible value for ABP. It will play a vital role in supporting ABP's five-year-masterplan, re-invigorating the port, the locality and the region and providing its customers with a transformed next-generation port."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk