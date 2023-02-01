Crown Commercial Service expands offsite construction framework

Offsite Construction Solutions (RM6184) replaces the Crown Commercial Service’s (CCS) Modular Solutions Framework, which closes on 1 April 2023.

The new framework, which opened on 24th January, is designed to cover a broader range of manufactured and prefabricated building systems and components, specifically 2D panelised structural systems and panelised external building retrofits.

It has been designed for use by all public sector clients to promote the standardisation of building design across government property but it has a specific focus on the health, housing, education, justice and defence sectors.

The agreement runs for four years with the possibility of a three-year extension.

Of the 29 firms on the list across six lots , 18 (62%) are described as SMEs – small or medium-sized enterprises.

There six lots are:

Built estate including education Healthcare Residential Justice Defence Thermal efficiency upgrades.

Lot 6, thermal efficiency upgrades, has been introduced to address the increasing demand to retrofit property with thermal improvements.

John Welch, deputy director for construction at the Crown Commercial Service, said: “This new framework will support the public sector in the design, delivery and commissioning of a whole range of offsite construction projects in the coming years, including social housing, new schools and hospital extensions. These projects, and the many more which will come, have the potential to improve services and the lives of millions of people.”

Offsite specialist McAvoy has treamed up with Kier for the framework

The full list of suppliers on Offsite Construction Solutions (RM6184)

Lot 1, Built estate including education, sub-Lot 1.1

Actaccom

Algeco UK

Deborah Services

Elite Systems (GB)

ESS ISG Consortium

Integra Buildings

Kier McAvoy

Module Ar

P McVey Mobile Buildings

Pickerings Hire

Portakabin

Reds10 (UK)

Rollalong

Wernick Buildings

Western Building Systems

Lot 1, Built estate including education, sub-Lot 1.2

Reds10 (UK)

Algeco UK

Kier McAvoy

ESS ISG Consortium

Western Building Systems

Portakabin

Laing O'Rourke Select

MTX Contracts

Lot 1, Built estate including education, sub-Lot 1.3

Kier Metek

Algeco UK

Laing O'Rourke Explore

Bowmer & Kirkland Offsite

ES Global

Western Building Systems

Lot 2, Healthcare, sub-Lot 2.1

ESS ISG Consortium

Rollalong

Darwin Group

Reds10 (UK)

Kier McAvoy

P McVey Mobile Buildings

Module Ar

Actaccom

Elite Systems (GB)

Portakabin

ModuleCo

Vanguard Healthcare Solution

Wernick Buildings

Western Building Systems

MTX Contracts

Deborah Services (Holdings)

Lot 2, Healthcare, sub-Lot 2.2

Kier Metek

Laing O'Rourke Explore

Bowmer + Kirkland Offsite

Actaccom

Merit Holdings

MTX Contracts

BladeRoom Group

Darwin Group

Western Building Systems

Lot 3, Residential

Kier Metek

Laing O'Rourke Explore

Rollalong

Reds10 (UK)

ESS ISG Consortium

Module Ar

Beattie Passive Operations

Zed Pods

Lot 4, Justice, sub-Lot 4.1

Wernick Buildings

ESS ISG Consortium

Algeco UK

Darwin Group

Reds10 (UK)

Kier McAvoy

Module Ar

Integra Buildings

Laing O'Rourke Select

Elite Systems (GB)

Lot 4, Justice, sub-Lot 4.2

Kier Metek

Bowmer & Kirkland Offsite

Algeco UK

Laing O'Rourke Explore

Lot 5, Defence, sub-Lot 5.1

ESS ISG Consortium

Wernick Buildings

Rollalong

Darwin Group

Reds10 (UK)

Integra Buildings

Kier McAvoy

Algeco UK

Module-Ar

Laing O'Rourke Select

Portakabin

Lot 5, Defence, sub-Lot 5.2

Kier Metek

Bowmer & Kirkland Offsite

Algeco UK

Laing O'Rourke Explore

Lot 6, Thermal efficiency upgrades

Kier Metek

Beattie Passive Operations

Quantum Infrastructure

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk