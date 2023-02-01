Crown Commercial Service expands offsite construction framework

Offsite Construction Solutions (RM6184) replaces the Crown Commercial Service’s (CCS) Modular Solutions Framework, which closes on 1 April 2023.
The new framework, which opened on 24th January, is designed to cover a broader range of manufactured and prefabricated building systems and components, specifically 2D panelised structural systems and panelised external building retrofits.
It has been designed for use by all public sector clients to promote the standardisation of building design across government property but it has a specific focus on the health, housing, education, justice and defence sectors.
The agreement runs for four years with the possibility of a three-year extension.
Of the 29 firms on the list across six lots , 18 (62%) are described as SMEs – small or medium-sized enterprises.
There six lots are:
- Built estate including education
- Healthcare
- Residential
- Justice
- Defence
- Thermal efficiency upgrades.
Lot 6, thermal efficiency upgrades, has been introduced to address the increasing demand to retrofit property with thermal improvements.
John Welch, deputy director for construction at the Crown Commercial Service, said: “This new framework will support the public sector in the design, delivery and commissioning of a whole range of offsite construction projects in the coming years, including social housing, new schools and hospital extensions. These projects, and the many more which will come, have the potential to improve services and the lives of millions of people.”
The full list of suppliers on Offsite Construction Solutions (RM6184)
Lot 1, Built estate including education, sub-Lot 1.1
- Actaccom
- Algeco UK
- Deborah Services
- Elite Systems (GB)
- ESS ISG Consortium
- Integra Buildings
- Kier McAvoy
- Module Ar
- P McVey Mobile Buildings
- Pickerings Hire
- Portakabin
- Reds10 (UK)
- Rollalong
- Wernick Buildings
- Western Building Systems
Lot 1, Built estate including education, sub-Lot 1.2
- Reds10 (UK)
- Algeco UK
- Kier McAvoy
- ESS ISG Consortium
- Western Building Systems
- Portakabin
- Laing O'Rourke Select
- MTX Contracts
Lot 1, Built estate including education, sub-Lot 1.3
- Kier Metek
- Algeco UK
- Laing O'Rourke Explore
- Bowmer & Kirkland Offsite
- ES Global
- Western Building Systems
Lot 2, Healthcare, sub-Lot 2.1
- ESS ISG Consortium
- Rollalong
- Darwin Group
- Reds10 (UK)
- Kier McAvoy
- P McVey Mobile Buildings
- Module Ar
- Actaccom
- Elite Systems (GB)
- Portakabin
- ModuleCo
- Vanguard Healthcare Solution
- Wernick Buildings
- Western Building Systems
- MTX Contracts
- Deborah Services (Holdings)
Lot 2, Healthcare, sub-Lot 2.2
- Kier Metek
- Laing O'Rourke Explore
- Bowmer + Kirkland Offsite
- Actaccom
- Merit Holdings
- MTX Contracts
- BladeRoom Group
- Darwin Group
- Western Building Systems
Lot 3, Residential
- Kier Metek
- Laing O'Rourke Explore
- Rollalong
- Reds10 (UK)
- ESS ISG Consortium
- Module Ar
- Beattie Passive Operations
- Zed Pods
Lot 4, Justice, sub-Lot 4.1
- Wernick Buildings
- ESS ISG Consortium
- Algeco UK
- Darwin Group
- Reds10 (UK)
- Kier McAvoy
- Module Ar
- Integra Buildings
- Laing O'Rourke Select
- Elite Systems (GB)
Lot 4, Justice, sub-Lot 4.2
- Kier Metek
- Bowmer & Kirkland Offsite
- Algeco UK
- Laing O'Rourke Explore
Lot 5, Defence, sub-Lot 5.1
- ESS ISG Consortium
- Wernick Buildings
- Rollalong
- Darwin Group
- Reds10 (UK)
- Integra Buildings
- Kier McAvoy
- Algeco UK
- Module-Ar
- Laing O'Rourke Select
- Portakabin
Lot 5, Defence, sub-Lot 5.2
- Kier Metek
- Bowmer & Kirkland Offsite
- Algeco UK
- Laing O'Rourke Explore
Lot 6, Thermal efficiency upgrades
- Kier Metek
- Beattie Passive Operations
- Quantum Infrastructure
