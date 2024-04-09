Caddick appoints business development director

Scott Clark (left) and Helen Drennan

Helen Drennan joined Caddick as regional business development director for Yorkshire and the northeast in 2022.

As group business development director, she now works across all regions and businesses that fall under the Caddick Construction Group, including Caddick Civil Engineering and the group’s facades business, CCL Facades.

To take over her former duties, Caddick has appointed Scott Clark as business development director for Yorkshire and the northeast. He joins Caddick Construction from Skanska where he focused on relations with National Highways. Scott also spent seven years in business development at ISG with a focus on the defence and justice sectors.

Caddick Construction group managing director Paul Dodsworth said: “Scott has an excellent track record of leading business development in construction, and with his experience working with the MoJ and MoD through the Crown Commercial Services framework, he has a very strong background in the public sector. This experience will be vital in our long-term plans to steadily grow our project portfolio and ensure we have a balanced roster of private and public projects.

“Since her appointment in 2022, Helen has been a fundamental part of our continued expansion and success, and her promotion to lead business development across the Caddick Construction Group will ensure we continue to achieve consistently high standards as we grow.”

Helen Drennan said: “Growing our portfolio and our footprint means growing our team and capability. Part of this is ensuring we align partnerships with the right people so that we continue to operate with integrity, creating a positive working culture and delivering exceptional standards for our clients. We’re very excited to have Scott on board and look forward to continued success for each of our regional construction business as well as that of Caddick Civil Engineering and CCL Facades.”

