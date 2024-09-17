Caddick appoints design director

Jason Clarke (left) and Caddick regional MD Steve Ford (right)

Jason Clarke has joined Caddick Construction having worked as a director at DLA Architecture for more than 30 years.

For Caddick, his appointment represents an investment in design, building safety and compliance expertise, the company said.

Jason Clarke said: “My relationship with Caddick spans many years having worked with their fantastic teams during my time at DLA, helping to design and deliver several of their most high-profile schemes in the region, such as Headingley Stadium in Leeds and Vangarde Retail Park in York. More recently this has included their new state-of-the-art headquarters at Calder House in Wakefield, where I will now be based in my new role.

“Using the ever-changing legislative landscape as a framework for change, I look forward to bringing my previous experiences, perhaps offering a slightly different perspective, to help shape the design and delivery narrative at Caddick. I look forward to working with the team to streamline design, procurement and construction to adjust to meet tighter standards, offering reassurance to clients and other stakeholders alike.”

Steve Ford, regional managing director at Caddick Construction in Yorkshire and the northeast, added: “As a client, having worked closely with Jason for over a decade now on numerous schemes, I have seen firsthand the level of technical rigour, quality and engagement that he strives for. He will add huge value building and leading a strong team as the Caddick business continues to grow and we continue to invest to attract the very best talent. With his unique perspective of independent architectural consultancy, Jason’s presence in our team will allow us to evolve our offer through early design engagement and output, which will be invaluable for our clients.”

