Caddick bolsters Birmingham presence with £43m Digbeth contract

CGI of the completed project

The 182,986 sq ft residential project in the Digbeth district will comprise 211 apartments in total, 115 of which will be one-bedroom and 96 two-bedroom apartments.

Caddick’s contract includes the design and construction of the apartments, amenities space, external works and the development of a shared courtyard area, as well as management and fit-out.

The development spans three individual blocks, the tallest of which is 10 storeys high, and the contract is due for completion in Spring 2027. Construction will start later this year following completed of demolition and enabling works.

The project is West Yorkshire-based Caddick’s second major regeneration development in the Midlands, following hard on the heels of the nearby Port Loop scheme, a 58-unit residential scheme also for Cole Waterhouse on behalf of Urban Splash and Places for People.

Ray O’Sullivan, regional managing director for Caddick Construction Midlands, said: “Cole Waterhouse has visualised an ambitious and impressive masterplan to create a thriving creative and cultural hub at Upper Trinity Street, and we’re proud to have been appointed to bring this vision to life in phase one.”

Cole Waterhouse chief executive Damian Flood added: “This is our first joint venture with the professional team at Housing Growth Partnership and we are all excited to bring forward the first phase of UTS, which will be one of the catalysts for the further regeneration of Digbeth.”

