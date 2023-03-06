Caddick breaks ground in Bolton

Bolton Council leader Martyn Cox (left) and Placefirst development director Darran Lawless

Placefirst’s Bolton Central Street development will have 167 homes for private rent, in a mixture of apartments and townhouses, opposite the former Beales department store and extending to the River Croal.

Placefirst has worked with architect Levitt Bernstein and landscape architect CW Studio to design a scheme to transform a 1.1-hectare brownfield site previously occupied by vacant buildings and a car park into a new neighbourhood.

The design process has been supported by consulting engineer Alan Johnston Partnership, quantity surveyor Walker Sime, project manager Mackie Project Consultants, and monitoring and evaluation consultants Hoare Lea.

Caddick Construction have been appointed main contractor for the first phase of works only, at this stage.

The development has a network of walkways, a central square and courtyards, with ground floor units for retail and commercial uses.

The Central Street development is part of Bolton Council’s £1bn masterplan to revive the town centre.

Placefirst development director Darran Lawless said: “Addressing the shortage of high quality available rental housing is a key part of Bolton Council’s masterplan and we are proud to be part of this, creating a new community that will have a positive impact on the local area and local economy.”

Bolton Council Leader, Cllr Martyn Cox, said: “Central Street is a perfect example of what we are delivering through our town centre masterplan. Without the intervention of the council, this area would have remained an underused brownfield site. But by working with our partners at Placefirst it will become a new neighbourhood of high-quality homes that will attract people into the centre and make it a more vibrant and attractive place.”

