Caddick breaks ground on Derbyshire homes

Artist's impression of Forge New Homes housing

The 98-home development, called The Hedgerows, is being built in Pilsley, between Chesterfield and Nottingham (not to be confused with the Pilsley near Bakewell, a stone’s throw from Chatsworth House).

It will be a mixture of bungalows, two, three and four bedroom homes for sale and two and three bedroom homes for shared ownership and affordable rent.

The seven-acre scheme is due for completion in summer 2023.

Forge New Homes is a joint venture of five Sheffield housing associations: Great Places Housing Group, the Guinness Partnership, South Yorkshire Housing Association Together Housing, and Yorkshire Housing. These housing associations together own and manage 150,000 homes across the UK.

Peter Paige, Caddick Construction’s contract manager for the scheme, said: “Caddick Construction is probably more associated with building large commercial developments than homes, but our residential division has seen huge growth over the last 18 months and the Pilsley scheme is a perfect example of how co-operation between like-minded housing providers can make a real difference within local communities.”

Steve Close, chief executive of Together Housing and chair of Forge New Homes, said: “All the partners are looking forward to seeing the development take shape with Caddick Construction leading on this high-quality build that will have such a positive impact on Pilsley.”

Architect on the scheme is Manchester-based MPSL Planning & Design.

Assembling for ground breaking are (l to r) Peter Paige (Caddick), Andy Beattie (Forge New Homes), Steve Close (Together Housing), Richard Greenwood (Caddick), Natalie Newman (South Yorkshire Housing Association)

