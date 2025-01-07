Caddick breaks ground on Max Spielman warehouse

Stakeholders assemble for a photo to mark start of works

Caddick Construction has an £8m contract to build a 77,400 sq ft industrial development for Max Spielman, part of the Timpson group of companies.

Caddick’s appointment to the development follows planning permission from Wirral Council in April 2024 and marks the first time that Caddick has worked for Timpson Group.

Set to complete in September 2025, the new Power Road development adds to Caddick’s growing pipeline of industrial projects across the northwest, which also includes Ark 42 at Trafford Park Road on behalf of Trebor Developments.

Sir John Timpson, chairman and owner of Timpson, joined Caddick on site at Power Road for ground breaking. He said: “I’m pleased that in Caddick we have formed an important partnership with another vibrant family business to deliver this development at Power Road. Exactly 16 years ago Timpson acquired the Max Spielman business, taking it out of administration, and since then it has developed a reputation for exceptional customer service and grown to become the UK’s leading photo service retailer with over 400 outlets. This new development on Power Road marks an important step in our plans to strengthen the Max Spielman business for its future growth, and it is great to have Caddick appointed as main contractor to help us achieve this."

