Caddick builds Midlands team

John Currie and Ian Calder

Little more than a year after opening an office in Birmingham, Yorkshire’s Caddick Construction Group already has a £250m project pipeline in the Midlands region.

John Currie and Ian Calder have joined Caddick to oversee the operations of its construction division in the region, working alongside Midlands managing director Ray O’Sullivan, who launched the division in July 2023.

Currie and Calder will be involved in all aspects of pre-construction and project delivery for the business’ growing pipeline.

As operations director, John Currie’s remit focuses on high-rise residential development projects both in the Midlands and across Caddick’s other operating regions – Yorkshire, the northeast and the northwest – drawing on his experience as project manager for Manchester’s Beetham Tower when he was Carillion’s operations director.

As operations manager, Ian Calder runs commercial, low-rise residential and industrial projects. Caddick’s current Midlands projects include Vernon Park in Wolverhampton and Urban Splash and Places for People’s Port Loop in Birmingham.

Before joining Caddick, John Currie was operations director for Wates in the northwest and brings 30 years of experience to his new role having started as a site engineer in Yorkshire, later joining Carillion as a project manager in 2005.

Ian Calder started his career as a site engineer at Bullock Construction after obtaining a degree in construction management at Sheffield Hallam University. He has since held a number of senior operational roles for Midlands-based contractors, including Wates and Seddon Construction. More recently, he spent seven years at Speller Metcalfe where, as operations manager, he oversaw project delivery across the Midlands.

Ray O’Sullivan, regional managing director of Caddick’s Midlands construction division, commented: “The Midlands market has responded extremely well to Caddick as a new presence; we have a number of high profile projects on the ground and a healthy pipeline for the coming year. Our intention was always to offer clients and the supply chain a strong, financially stable and capable construction partner to give certainty of quality and delivery, and welcoming John and Ian will strengthen this commitment considerably.”

