Caddick extends Mold factory

CGI of the extended Smurfit Kappa factory

Smurfit Kappa makes shelf-ready packaging for the retail sector on its Mold Business Park facility in Flintshire, along with other streams of packaging for the food and beverage, e-commerce, industrial, health, beauty, and agricultural sectors

The 14,500 sq m extension will make it the largest integrated corrugated plant in the UK.

Caddick Construction is set to complete in summer 2022 with new production capacity phased between then and early 2023.

Ben Edwards, contracts manager at Caddick Construction, said: “The expansion will deliver the largest box factory in the company and the Caddick Construction team look forward to helping Smurfit Kappa achieve its growth and sustainability aims.”

The expansion is a big part of a €40m (£34m) investment to expand capacity at the Mold plant and meet growing demand for more sustainable packaging.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk