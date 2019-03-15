Caddick Group revenue swells 50%

Andrew Murray, managing director of Caddick Construction

Caddick Group turnover was up by nearly 50% from the previous year and profit by about 25%.

Caddick Construction and its northwest office Caddick Construction (NW) Ltd together reported turnover for year ending 31st August 2018 at almost £88m.

Caddick Construction Ltd posted a 20% increase in pre-tax profit to £4.0m.

Andrew Murray, managing director of Caddick Construction, said: “The effect of Brexit on the construction sector has been a topic of discussion within the industry for many months and has affected the sector as a whole, with decision-making on building projects often being delayed. Despite this, Caddick Construction has continued to increase its profit and, along with the wider group, has broken the £200m turnover mark for the first time. As a diverse property business, the group is well positioned to ride today’s uncertain economic environment and has a strong pipeline in place for the coming year.”