Caddick keeps Stockport façade in-house

CGI of the Edward Street development in Stockport

CCL Facades has been awarded a £1.8m contract to design, supply and install a glazing system at The Guinness Partnership’s new affordable housing development in Stockport, for which Caddick Construction is the main contractor.

The 11-storey apartment building on Edward Street will bring 131 new one- and two-bedroom rental flats to Stockport.

CCL Facades’ contract includes the creation of a glazing system, incorporating curtain walling and a variety of glass and spandrel panels, including the company’s own A2-rating aluminium Speedpanel, which is manufactured in the UK.

The appointment marks a growth in high-rise residential projects for CCL Facades since its reincarnation two years ago.

CCL Facades was previously Speedclad, which Caddick bought out of administration in October 2022. [See previous report here.]

CCL Facades managing director Tony Blake said: “High-rise residential developments are always rewarding contracts for our team because we develop solutions that ensure both safety and aesthetic. Joining our colleagues at Caddick also means we can work collaboratively, ensuring an efficient delivery of these important social housing homes for the Stockport community.”

Dave Saville, regional managing director of Caddick Construction North West, added: “We have worked with The Guinness Partnership on a number of developments, and this has given us a very solid foundation for an exceptional project at Edward Street. Bringing CCL Facades into the project team has enhanced this hand-in-glove approach, which will be fundamental to the quality and efficiency of our work for The Guinness Partnership.”

