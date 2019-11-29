Caddick moves into house-building

Richard Greenwood

As a strategic move for the company, Caddick has appointed Richard Greenwood as its new residential development manager with responsibility for managing and growing the company’s foothold in the sector.

Caddick Construction has won a place on the EN:Procure affordable and mixed tenure new building housing framework for Yorkshire and Humber, which is led by Efficiency North. The £340m framework offers a supply chain of construction companies delivering site preparation, remediation, civil engineering and infrastructure works, design, new build construction, refurbishment and the development of a variety of properties.

Richard Greenwood joined Caddick at the start of 2019 from Scale Projects. He was briefly bid director at Kier Living in 2015 and before that had 18 years with Southdale Ltd, rising to the board.

Explaining Caddick’s new strategy, he said: “The construction market focus has moved to beds and sheds and with Caddick’s extensive experience in civil engineering, infrastructure, design and build, it was a logical move to expand into the residential sector.”

