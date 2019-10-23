Caddick promotes contracts director

Jamie Stephenson

Jamie Stephenson joined Caddick Civil Engineering in 2002 and is responsible for supervising site managers He also works with Caddick’s client team to oversee project management operations.

“Caddick is a fantastic company to work for and I am very excited about my move on to the board where I hope to make a lasting contribution to the future growth and success of the firm,” he said.

Caddick Construction managing director Andrew Murray said: “We are delighted to welcome Jamie on to the board in recognition of his contribution to Caddick Civil Engineering within the group. We know Caddick clients will also welcome the news as they will continue to benefit from Jamie’s expertise and skills that have helped deliver the very best results for them over the years.”

