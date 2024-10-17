Caddick recruits SHEQ chief

James Eastham

James Eastham has joined Caddick from Sir Robert McAlpine where he headed up health, safety and wellbeing in the North for three years before becoming its head of health, safety and wellbeing in May 2023.

Eastham will be based at Caddick’s North West regional office in Warrington with a remit across Caddick Construction Group’s North and Midlands regions as well as the health and safety performance of Caddick Civil Engineering and subsidiary company CCL Facades.

Eastham began his career as an apprentice joiner for Eric Wright Construction, where he spent 10 years, initially as a joiner and moving over to health and safety in 2013. He later moved to Mace in 2018, becoming health, safety and wellbeing manager in London, working for the major projects division overseeing developments that included the new Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Eastham said of his new job: “Caddick is really bucking the trend as a strong, stable and growing contractor, sitting on the fence between tier 1 and tier 2. What this means is the business can be agile as it grows, but also operate with the strength and capability of tier 1.

“As we grow, our work will become bigger and more exciting, and as we deliver this we need to focus on retaining quality as the business scales. That doesn’t mean over complicating our processes; we’ll keep things simple, but make sure we do high quality work, keeping everyone safe and well while minimising our impact on the planet.”

Group managing director Paul Dodsworth said: “We’ve had a very exciting two years as we’ve maintained a steady path of growth. Growing sustainably is the only way to preserve our standards in quality and safety, and this is something we’re proud to have protected as we’ve expanded into new regions and taken on some very ambitious and high profile projects. Welcoming James to the team will see an even greater focus on safety but also boost our commitment to quality, our environmental performance and the wellbeing of our people.”

