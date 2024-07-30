Caddick seeks northeast suppliers

Caddick is holding a Meet the Buyer in Middlesbrough next week to tell potential suppliers and subcontractors about its projects in the northeast region.

Caddick is looking for a variety of trades to help deliver a number of private and public sector developments, including work in the industrial, logistics and manufacturing, high-rise residential, commercial, educational and healthcare sectors. Trades sought include: groundworks and concrete frame, piling, earthworks, construction and refurbishment, plastering, masonry, aluminium windows, glazing and facades, as well as joinery, cladding, steelworks, flooring, tiling, dry lining, roofing and mechanical, electrical & plumbing (MEP).

Steve Ford, regional managing director at Caddick Construction Group in Yorkshire and the northeast, said: “In all regions that Caddick currently operates within, enlisting a high-quality and local supply chain is vital to our success on-site, and in helping us create a meaningful impact on the communities in which we build by ensuring we support local employment

“Working with local businesses not only ensures efficiency in our build programmes, but it also encourages sustainable practices throughout. We look forward to welcoming suppliers and subcontractors across the region to meet with us and explore our exciting pipeline of new work coming up across the northeast.”

The meeting takes place on 7th August from 8am to 12 noon in the Legend’s Lounge of the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough TS3 6RS.

Northeast businesses are invited to sign up for the event by emailing clients@chas.co.uk or calling 0345 521 9333.

