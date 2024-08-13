Caddick seeks suppliers to boost Midlands expansion

Midlands MD Ray O'Sullivan said Caddick wants to have a positive ijmpact on the region

The Wetherby-based contractor is planning a ‘meet the buyer’ event in partnership with compliance and risk management specialist Veriforce Chas at Knighthead Park (home of Birmingham FC) on 12th September.

Caddick is looking for a variety of trades to help deliver a number of private and public sector developments, including work in the industrial, logistics and manufacturing, high-rise residential, commercial, educational and healthcare sectors.

Trades sought include groundworks and concrete frame, piling, earthworks, construction and refurbishment, plastering, masonry, aluminium windows, glazing and facades, as well as joinery, cladding, steelworks, flooring, tiling, dry lining, roofing and mechanical & electrical.

The move to grow its network of local supply chain partners follows a year of growth, said Caddick. In its latest financial results, published in May, Caddick Construction Group stated its commitment to buying locally, with nearly 70% of its supply chain spend going to businesses within 30 miles of their project sites.

Ray O’Sulivan, regional managing director at Caddick Construction Group in the Midlands, said: “As we celebrate our growing pipeline of landmark schemes in the region we want to deliver these in unison with fantastic local businesses.

“Harnessing the support of a highly skilled local supply chain enables us to deliver on the growing pipeline of Midlands schemes efficiently, and with a positive impact on the region’s community. It’s our responsibility that the local economy and local employment both benefit from our upcoming pipeline and we look forward to welcoming subcontractors, traders and suppliers from across the region to bid for work in our upcoming meet the buyer event.”

The Midlands event comes hard on the heels of a similar ‘meet the buyer’ event in Middlesbrough last week (7th August) to support Caddick’s proposed expansion in the north-east.

