Caddick starts work at Durham business park

Left to right are Michael Dennison, Steve Ford and Steve Bell (Caddick), Jon Robinson (Richardson Barberry), Durham County Council leader Andrew Husband, Jamie Anderson (DPD), Christian Pape (DCC), Jake Clifton (Aecom) and Greg Kirby (Richardson Barberry)

Developer Richardson Barberry has appointed Caddick Construction as main contractor for a 63,000 sq ft warehouse unit at Forrest Park, a £250m business park in Newton Aycliffe.

DPD has signed a 25-year lease for the unit on an eight-acre site at Forrest Park, a joint venture between Durham County Council and local landowners the Forrest family, next to Junction 59 of the A1(M).

Practical completion is expected in the summer of 2026.

Caddick Construction Group managing director Paul Dodsworth said: “We’re seeing significant investments in the industrial and logistics sector as our project pipeline continues to grow across the northeast, and key to this is our appointment by Richardson Barberry to deliver this phase of Forrest Park. Our role in the expansion of the Durham business park also includes Caddick Civil Engineering, becoming the biggest contract to be delivered by our specialist civils business since launching in the northeast region.

“To help us achieve the highest standards in construction we’re working with a network of excellent regional supply chain partners, not only to provide a high-quality and efficient build but to fuel the regional economy.”

Richardson Barberry has secured detailed planning consent for a development of eight warehouse units at Forrest Park with £14m already invested on preparing the site for development. Durham County Council approved the company’s plans for the first phase development of 830,500 sq ft of warehouse/logistics space on 42-acres of the 116-acre site at Forrest Park. Overall, the development will extend Aycliffe Business Park to become the largest in the northeast.

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