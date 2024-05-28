Caddick steps in for stalled Horwich scheme

Artist's impression of Rivington Chase

Rivington Chase, to be built by Caddick, will have 116 new homes on the site of the former Loco Works in Horwich.

Caddick is taking over work previously being delivered by Lane End Developments, which went into administration in April 2023.

The Rivington Chase scheme comprises 38 family homes across eight terraces of four- and five-bedroom homes, and two four-storey developments totalling 78 apartments. All homes will be available for affordable rent and shared ownership.

It forms part of a wider £262m regeneration scheme for which outline planning permission was granted in 2015 for 1,700 homes and additional heritage, educational, retail, leisure and health services. This includes the expansion of Chorley New Road School to serve the new homes.

Caddick’s presence in Horwich also includes the construction of a new health centre for United Healthcare Developments.

Rivington Chase is Caddick’s second project for Bolton at Home following the completion of an extra care development in Little Lever.

Dave Saville, regional director at Caddick Construction North West, said: “All projects, particularly those for new residential developments, require positive momentum for the benefit of all involved, from the community to the supply chain. We are honoured to have been appointed to take forward the development of Rivington Chase following the unfortunate setbacks to-date. Our focus is now on getting work on site underway so that our clients’ ambitions of delivering quality homes for Bolton are back on course as soon as possible.”

Bolton at Home development director Dominic Conway added: “It is really good to get this development progressing back on site after a disappointing set back. The new affordable homes will be a real boost to the area as there is significant demand for affordable homes in Horwich and few become available for customers to express interest in. The development also forms part of the wider regeneration of the area and complements the new facilities, which have and are being delivered in Horwich.”

