Caddick to build Doncaster shed

The site where Doncaster 191 will be built

The new building will occupy a 10-acre (4-ha) plot within Unity Connect, which is just off junction 5 of the M18 motorway.

This latest development will be known as Doncaster 191 and will be of steel portal frame construction with profile metal sheet elevations and insulated profile metal sheet roof.

Doncaster 191 is part of a deal between Waystone Hargreaves Land LLP (the joint venture company behind the Unity development) and Aver Property Limited Partnership (a joint venture between Ergo RE and NFU Mutual).

Waystone Hargreaves director Andrew Johnson said: “The appointment of Caddick Construction as main contractor is fantastic news for Unity Connect and the wider scheme. There is a high level of demand for new, high-quality distribution space within the South Yorkshire market, so we are delighted to be starting 2023 on such a positive note.

"Despite the wider economic outlook, the occupational industrial market is showing continued robustness and we are finding that Unity’s proximity to the M18 is proving to be a major draw for occupiers."

Unity Connect has outline planning permission for industrial and logistics space and forms part of a wider planning permission for two million square feet of commercial space and 3,100 homes across the Unity development site.

CGI of the new unit

