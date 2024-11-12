Caddick to build extra care flats in Chorlton

CGI of the Chorlton development

Caddick Construction is building two five-storey blocks, with 50 apartments in all, on the site of the former Chorlton Baths off Manchester Road in Chorlton.

The £14m extra care development is funded by MSV Housing, Manchester City Council, Greater Manchester Combined Authority and Homes England.

Of the 40 affordable rent apartments, 30 will be single-bed homes and 10 two bedroom homes. Elsewhere on the development will be seven shared ownership homes for sale, and three neighbourhood apartments, which will be leased to Manchester City Council.

The scheme, designed by HAPPI (Housing our Ageing Population Panel for Innovation), is scheduled for completion in 2026.

Caddick will also deliver external works, including a central courtyard and residents’ garden as well as a car park and bike rack.

Dave Saville, regional managing director for Caddick Construction North West, said: “In the past year alone we have delivered on a great number of extra care facilities across the northwest, including the multi-award winning Sandalwood Drive in Wigan on behalf of Wigan Council, and Lancaster’s first extra care facility on behalf of Progress Housing Group.

“This model of specialist accommodation for the over 55s is in high demand, and we are pleased to bring our extensive expertise in high-quality, residential builds, and our local and reliable supply chain to deliver these much needed homes for the local community.”

MSV Housing chief executive Charlie Norman said: "We are so pleased that this development is now on site thanks to our partnership with Manchester City Council. With an ageing population and the need to live well in our later years, it is essential that we provide more age friendly homes for older people in Manchester. This high quality new HAPPI scheme will offer safe, warm, affordable and comfortable homes in a fantastic neighbourhood close to shops, transport and medical facilities."

