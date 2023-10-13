Caddick to build Howden fertiliser factory

A CGI of Yara International’s proposed fertiliser factory on the Ozone Business Park in Howden

The new plant, being developed by the Horncastle Group for chemicals company Yara International, represents the start of phase two of Ozone Business Park, Horncastle’s industrial estate in Howden.

Caddick’s £28m construction contract includes manufacturing facilities, warehouses and offices with a total footprint of 295,669 sq ft. It will enable Yara to double production of its YaraVita crop nutrition products and biostimulants. Virtually all production will be exported.

Work on the main building is due to complete in summer 2024. This will be followed by plant and machinery fit-out, with the production facility due to become operational by the end of 2025.

As part of the deal, the Horncastle Group procured planning and design for Yara, and is now acting as development manager on the project.

Ozone Business Park tenants already include parcel companies DPD and DHL as well as baker Warburtons.

Tom Horncastle, managing director of the Horncastle Group, said: “Yara’s decision to locate its new manufacturing plant here demonstrates the design flexibility Ozone Business Park can provide, including the high operational power requirements needed by Yara for their production lines.

“With the first plot now secured, we are expecting a lot of interest in the two remaining plots on Phase II of Ozone Business Park.”

Caddick Construction managing director Paul Dodsworth said: “Yara’s new manufacturing plant is not only important for the partners involved, ourselves included, but it is also vital to the region’s manufacturing industry and we’re very proud to be leading the delivery of a development that will boost the region’s industry, job market and economy.

“Understanding our client’s ambitions, their investments in research and development, and their production processes all underpin our appointment to the project, and we look forward to applying our manufacturing expertise to this truly exciting project on behalf of Yara International.”

