Caddick to build new Schneider plant

CGI of Schneider Electric's planned new Scarborough factory

French engineering company Schneider Electric is moving its Scarborough manufacturing base to a new-build facility, 500 metres away.

The new 16,500 sq m factory site is three times larger than the company’s existing facilities in the Yorkshire seaside town, where it makes low-voltage switchgears.

Caddick Construction has been selected as main con tractor for the build, with its subsidiary CCL Facades delivering the curtain walling.

With solar panels covering half of the roof, the new factory is expected to be net zero in Scope 1 and 2 emissions when it opens in early 2025.

An intelligent building management system, based on Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure platform, will maintain energy-efficient operations including light sensors, automated heating and cooling

Caddick Construction group managing director Paul Dodsworth said: “Schneider’s investment in North Yorkshire is a huge show of confidence for the region, and as a Yorkshire business ourselves we’re very proud to be delivering such an important manufacturing facility both in terms of its impact on the local economy and the move towards net zero.

“Our commitment is to building developments that enable our clients to have a global competitive edge, now and in the future, and we look forward to playing our part in the growth of sustainable manufacturing here in the UK.”

Schneider Electric’s £42m investment in Scarborough is in addition to a £7.2m facility upgrade to its site in Leeds that is also going on.

