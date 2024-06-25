Caddick wins £10m Cheshire college expansion

The new block will have 20 classrooms and a 200-seat lecture theatre

Caddick is putting up the new 24,000 sq ft building on Moss Road West in Hulme, alongside the existing college building Chichester Road South.

Facilities will include 20 classrooms, a study centre and a 200-seat lecture theatre.

Planning permission for the expansion was secured in September 2023, following which Caddick Construction undertook a series of preparatory works under a pre-construction services agreement.

Caddick’s contract also includes partial refurbishment of existing college buildings with new science labs, new catering facilities and a 110 sq m outdoor canopied seating area. A science garden and landscaped reflection spaces will also be created to maximise green space..

The project was procured through the NHS Shared Business Services public sector construction works framework, which covers all types of building and construction works, providing the NHS and the wider public sector a compliant route to market for construction works.

