Caddick wins Wigan extra care job

Caddick Construction will build 48 one-bed apartments, three two-bed apartments and 18 bungalows for the scheme on Sandalwood Drive, off Forest Avenue, in Wigan.

Caddick Construction will also undertake all associated external works, drainage and services.

Work is scheduled to begin this month with completion in late 2022.

The project is part funded by the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government, through Homes England.

As part of the council’s sustainability commitment, the development will use ground source heat pump technology and solar photovoltaic technology.

Architect for the scheme is MHA Architects with designer AA Projects Ltd and structural engineer Sutcliffe.

