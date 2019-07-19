Cairngorm adds another merchant to its group

Fairalls has four stores in Kent and Surrey

Cairngorm Capital Partners has taken over Fairalls (Builders’ Merchants) Limited, which has four stores in Surrey and Kent – Gatwick, Sevenoaks and two in Godstone.

Fairalls now joins Cairngorm Capital’s other builders’ merchant brands, Parkers Building Supplies and Stamco, creating the largest independent builders’ merchant group in the southeast. The newly enlarged group now has 24 branches serving Surrey, Sussex and Kent, more than 500 employees and combined revenues of £120m.

Cairngorm Capital also took over Sentry Doors in February this year and last year set up The National Timber Group by bringing together Thornbridge and North Yorkshire Timber. It later added Rembrand and then Arnold Laver, taking combined revenues for The National Timber Group to nearly £250m

The latest builders’ merchant acquisition, Fairalls, is a family firm dating back to 1900. Its Taylors Hill Branch in Godstone is one of the largest heavyside yards in the southeast. In 2018 the business, currently managed by Bob Fairall and his son Richard, achieved revenues of approximately £15m with 85 employees. Bob Fairall will remain with the business on an interim basis before entering retirement. Richard Fairall will also remain with the business, which will continue to trade under the Fairalls brand.

Bob Fairall said: “Having made the decision to retire, it seemed natural timing to find a partner who would ensure Fairalls fulfils its potential and I believe our partnership with Cairngorm Capital and the other group companies will achieve this. We have much in common with Parkers and Stamco in terms of heritage, outstanding product quality and a commitment to the highest standards of customer service, which makes this a very good fit. I am looking forward to facilitating a successful handover of the business to our new partners, who will be working closely with my son, Richard, to pursue new opportunities for innovation and growth, which will benefit our customers and employees, while retaining the company’s core values.”

Cairngorm Capital managing director Alex Bayliss added: “We have been working to build a customer-focused business, with great products, outstanding customer service and a strong, expanding branch network. Like Parkers and Stamco, Fairalls is an excellent company with a strong brand in the independent builders’ merchants market and an outstanding reputation with its customers. Geographically this partnership is highly complementary, extending our presence across the southeast of England to make our group, the largest independent builders’ merchant in the region.”

