Cairns joins National Timber Group

Scott Cairns

Scott Cairns spent 26 years with the Donaldson, where he was group managing director from 2011 to 2020 and has more recently been a non-executive director.

National Timber Group was set up by Cairngorm Capital in 2018 to consolidate the timber trade, acquiring Thornbridge, North Yorkshire Timber, Rembrand Timber, Orchard Timber, Hymor Timber, SV Timber, Norclad and Arnold Laver. Today, its operates from 58 sites across the UK and generates annual revenue of more than £300m.

The business was previously led by Rob Barclay, who joined the National Timber Group from SIG in June 2018. He stepped down in September.

